Shazam 2: Release date, plot,cast and all the latest information about the show

Shazam is the adventures of crime-fighting superhero Shazam. The movie was released in 2019. Shazam was not a massive hit for Warner Bros and also grossed $364.5 million, which is low compared to other DC movies. The movie is still making a sequel and screenwriter Henry Gayden, director David F Sandberg and producer Peter Safran and is back together for the sequel. Zachary Levi mentioned in a recent interview, “I think one of the coolest things about Shazam! [is] it brought people joy. It legitimately brought people joy. If that’s all I ever do in this world, I will be so grateful and so stoked.”

The plot of the movie:

The movie is about Shazam and his super-powered family fighting against evil. After defeating Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and Seven Deadly Sins, we then catch with the villain in later scenes. The storyline moves along with the journey of Billy Boston, picked with superpowers by the ancient wizard Shazam. Billy, his best friend, with Grazer, has to discover his abilities to stop the evil. The Seven Realms is based on the reference to The Seven Magiclands. The team is also expecting to have a crossover with the other DC world heroes, but this is not quite possible.

The cast of Shazam 2:

Zachary Levi will be back for sure. The other actors who will be reprising their roles are Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Billy’s foster family – Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Ian Chen Eugene Choi, Jovan Armand as Pedro Peña, and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley.

Johnson said, “As far as I know, Black Adam is not going to be in the second Shazam! because the idea is that they want to go and do a standalone Black Adam movie first.”

Release date and trailer:

The movie is still in the pre-production stage and is expected to be released in 2022 and to be more specific 2021 comic con. There is no official trailer for now as the production hasn’t begun yet.