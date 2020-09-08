Shadow And Bone Season 1: Here You Can Briefly Know About Release Date And Something More!!!

Netflix is back again with a live-action version of another book, Shadow and Bone. Base on one of the Best Selling books of Bardugo’s Grivashe series. It is an upcoming fantasy series soon available on Netflix. So just know every detail that is available till now from our resources.
Shadow and Bone Season 1 Release Date :
In January 2019, Netflix gave a green light for an eight-episode first season. The shooting of the show began in October 2019 in Budapest and Hungary. The whole production processes wrap up in February 2020. Now just the post-production phase may be facing delays due to the Corona pandemic and global lockdown. So keeping in mind the current scenario, we are expecting the show to release in 2021.
Shadow and Bone Plot Expectations :
The show is based on the book of the same name. It brings together characters of two series ‘Shadow and Bone’ and ‘Six of Crows.’ Both of them take place in Bardugo’s Grishaverse series. The official synopsis is
“A young woman. with new found powers tries to save her land from a powerful evil.” The official of season one is not available yet, so predicting more about it is not a wise deed. As soon as the news arrives, we will keep you posted.
