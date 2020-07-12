Home TV Show Sex Education Season 3: Releasing Date, Cast And Story You Must Need...
TV Show

Sex Education Season 3: Releasing Date, Cast And Story You Must Need To Know

By- Rahul Kumar
Netflix confirmó la tercera temporada de la exitosa serie británica Sex Instruction.

No es para menos pues ha sido una de las diez series más populares de la plataforma en 2019, en países como Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, México y otras naciones.

La serie relata la historia de Otis Milburn, interpretado por Asa Butterfield, un adolescente que con los pocos conocimientos adquiridos gracias a su madre, quien es una terapeuta sexual, brinda consejos a sus compañeros de la escuela.

El celebrity Ncuti Gatwa, quien le da vida a Eric, confirmó en una entrevista que desde el lanzamiento de la segunda temporada en enero del 2019, ya tenía un contrato para la siguiente entrega.

Debido a la pandemia de coronavirus que afectó a todo el mundo y a todas las industrias, el rodaje de la tercera temporada de Sex Education tuvo que ser suspendida.

Según el sitio Deadline, la serie se debió de comenzar a grabar en mayo de este año, pero que fue cancelada producto de que Reino Unido decretó aislamiento social para evitar el avance del Covid-19.

La producción retomará sus grabaciones durante el mes de agosto bajo altos estándares de seguridad sanitaria, para cuidar la salud de sus actores Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwam y todo el equipo.

Sex Education Season 3 storyline

The storyline for Sex Education Season 3 will start where it ended in Season 2. It is anticipated to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the season. Loose ends were abandoned, and the series creator will come up with a beautiful storyline that will resolve puzzles.

The manufacturing home, Eleven Film and Netflix should take a final conclusion about the shooting of Sex Education Season 3 whether they can commence it in August or not. Its transformation into a worldwide pandemic and china’s Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has crippled the global entertainment business and brought it to a standstill.

All the entertainment jobs were halted or postponed due to the pandemic scenario. We need to wait to acquire updates. However, the creation of Sex Instruction is very likely to commence in August under the recently released guidelines.

There was a rumour that Season 3 would mark an end. The series aficionados should remember there is no official confirmation in Netflix.

The impending Sex Education Season 3 will deal with Jean who’s blessed with Jacob’s kid after she breaks up with him. They will likely return in the episodes. Two choices are there — Jean may abort her pregnancy, or she admits it to Otis and give birth. The plot is highly expected to take care of hardcore topics like sexual attack, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak to list a couple. It’ll be quite exciting and filled with psychological plot, suspense and thrill than the previous seasons.

