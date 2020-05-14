SEX EDUCATION SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER, PLOT EXPECTED AND MUCH MORE!!!

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Sex education is a series of a group of teenagers. These teenagers who deal with sexual and typical teenage problems have been portrayed in series, on Netflix. Season 1 has received a great response from the viewers. Following season 2, we all wait for the release of season 3. Check below for more information on Cast, Trailer updates, Release date, and plot.

CAST:

Pictures of the following characters are featured in the Season 3 trailer, suggesting they will all be back for more Sex Education:

Maeve Wiley – Emma Mackey Otis Milburn – Aja Butterfield Adam Groff – Connor Swindells Eric Effiong – Ncuti Gatwa Ola Nyman – Patricia Alison Lily Iglehart – Tanya Reynolds Aimee Gibbs – Aimee Lou Wood Jackson Marchetti – Kedar Williams Stirling Jean Milburn – Gillian Anderson.

STORY PLOT:

Petrie himself seems also likely to return as Principal Groff, even if the end of Season 2 did see him lose his title after he had a breakdown on campus.

Though a number of these references are to the events of Season 2, like Otis’ confession in Episode 1 that he thinks brie is the sexiest of all the cheeses. However, there are several hints to the big plot points of Season 3, including Jean’s surprise pregnancy and Eric and Adam’s new relationship⁠—though it remains to be seen whether Otis will take his relationship with the French cheese to the next level.

RELEASE DATE:

Sex Education Season 3 is coming soon to Netflix. It was announced on 10th February 2020 that Sex Education would be returning.

TRAILER:

The official teaser is out. Click on the link below to watch it.