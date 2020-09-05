Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast And The Story So Far

- Advertisement -

Sex Education Season 3: The production begins in August this year. Therefore, fans can expect to see that the next portion of the TV show in April 2021. What can we anticipate? Fans can expect their favorite cast members to make a comeback.

Everyone from age 15 and has been hooked to Sex Education since the first season came out in January 2019 comprising eight episodes. The second season came out later in the year after bundle and has been a success as well as it comes as a surprise to nobody that it was the most popular series in the UK and USA for the year 2019. Ever since the last season aired, lovers have been waiting desperately for a brand new season and a lot of questions regarding what is going to happen in the coming season are being asked!

Sex Education Season 3: Release Date

The filming of another season began in May / April 2020 in Wales. However, the production was stopped on account of the global coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, Netflix has now confirmed that filming can begin in August, using new guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. Dependent on the previous two series’ launch dates, we anticipated Sex Education to get there in January 2021. However, with the next season in creation due to the coronavirus, it remains to be detected when the launch will also be delayed.

Sex Education Season 3 Cast

The cast for Sex Education Season 3 has not regardless confirmed. Regardless, we can bet informed money on the next all returning:

Asa Butterfield as Otis

Gillian Anderson as Jean

Emma Mackey as Maeve

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric

Patricia Allison as Ola

Connor Swindells as Adam

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee

Tanya Reynolds as Lily

Simone Ashley as Olivia

Chanel Kular as Anwar

Mimi Keene as Ruby

Chris Jenks as Steve

Alistair Petrie as Headmaster Groff

The Story So Far…

The series follows the journey of Otis, an awkward and unpopular teenager who is quite awkward about things related to sex, particularly if people see it about his mommy, who is a sex therapist and open about such topics. In school, he meets Maeve, who’s worlds apart from his, and struggles with problems of her own. After an embarrassing position with a high school bully, they set up a method to counsel their batchmates due to their sex-related troubles and earn some cash. The series has been praised for the inclusivity, diverse cast, and also speaking about sexual and mental health favorably.