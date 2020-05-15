Sex Education Season 3: Here You Can Learn About Adult Sex Storyline

- Advertisement -

Sex education will return on Netflix next year. Yes, it’s true. On February 10, Netflix announced so. The show will be renewed and will make a comeback next year. Season 2 ended with some loose ties, and fans were highly anticipated to know more. So, to all the fans, be patient and till then come up with your storyline.

Under normal circumstances, the show is expected tone released in the third week of January. But we all know the ongoing situation. And longer the lockdown, the more it all delays. Laurie Nunn, the creator of the series, told Hollywood reporter that she thinks that characters have “got legs.” She also added that Sex education could run for several more seasons.

“I think I could do some more with them if we’re given a chance,” Laurie said. “[Netflix] is very supportive and wants us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It feels like we’re all on the same page, wanting to make the same show.”

Sex education 2 was the most top 10 most-watched series of the year. Here is a snippet of what went down –

The show began with Otis discovering his new sexual drive and his relationship with Ola. Things get complicated and more tangled as the play advances. Ola’s father is dating Otis’s mother, who is a sex guru. Additionally, Jean (Otis’s mom) takes on herself to change sex education in the school. She becomes a counsellor.

Things take a new turn when Otis discovers that Maeve liked him. Further, he also loses his virginity to the school diva Ruby. But thank the series of arguments with his mom and dad Otis realizes his mistake. He sent an emotional voicemail to Maeve, which is deleted by Maeve’s new friend Issac.

Sex Education season 3 cast

In respect to where the show ended, we are expected to see some of the main characters. Otis, Ola, Maeve, Eric, and Adam. From season 2, we can also expect Rahim, Viv, and Issac.

Sex Education plot and release date

Netflix has only announced the making of a new season. As per now, no release date or plot information is there. Due to this pandemic, nothing is certain except that there will be a new season.