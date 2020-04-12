Here’s everything we know so far about a Sex Education Season 3

- Advertisement -

If you gobbled up all eight episodes of Sex Education Season Two in a breathless weekend, just to leave you desperately needing more, you aren’t alone. In just eight 45-minute installments, Season 2 spanned a dazzling breadth of topics in addition to its standard forays to the weird and wonderful world of nascent adolescent sexuality, including mental health, sexual harassment, and addiction, among others. The remedy is a season, but we may have to wait. Here’s everything we know thus far about a Season Three.

Will There Be a Season Three?

Writer and founder Laurie Nunn expect that Sex Education will last beyond the third year. “I like writing these figures,” she said to LadBible. “It is such a big ensemble and I think the theme of the show–in terms of it being about sex and relationships–it just offers up endless story chances. I believe the show has legs if Netflix is fine enough to allow me to keep writing it and let Ben [Taylor] keep directing it.”

When Will Season Three Come Out?

The announcement of Netflix came with no official word but the giant distribution patterns provide us some clues. Season 1 dropped and year two dropped in January 2020, therefore it’s safe to assume that we may anticipate Season 3 in January 2021.

What Will Season Three Be About?

On the loose ends of the Season Two finale, we have a couple of guesses, but although it’s anybody’s guess where the creative team will take the students of Moordale High in Season Three. Life at the Milburn family is destined judging by Jean’s unexpected perimenopausal pregnancy. Sex Instruction has done remarkably sensitive, heartfelt storytelling about abortion so Jean might choose to terminate her late-in-life pregnancy. Whatever the case, Jean will notify Jakob and Otis, adding dramatic tension with the guys in her life to her connections.

Pairings might be in for a shuffle when we ring in a season. Season Three will likely address the fallout from Eric’s conclusion to very publicly end his connection with Rahim and take up with Adam, that, at a grand gesture in the institution’s galactic production of Romeo & Juliet, declared his bisexuality and his passion for Eric. Meanwhile, Season Three may offer clarity over the season two finale cliffhanger about Maeve and Otis. which he will likely be held to account in an expected Season Three in a surprising act of duplicity, Maeve’s lovelorn neighbor Isaac drove a wedge between Otis and Maeve. As for Jean and Jakob, Jakob might be driven to revise his position on getting if he learns about the pregnancy of Jean.

Who’s Coming Back for Season Three?

Barring any shocking cast exits, it’s safe to forecast that string regulars Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), and Emma Mackey (Maeve) will reunite. In terms of the cast, it is difficult to imagine anyone leaving but Anne-Marie Duff, that delivered a sensational performance and that finished the season in the back of a social services van.

There you have it, people. Season Three is a very long way off, but we feel it’s safe to say it’s worth the wait.