When is Sex Education season 3 released on Netflix? Catch The All Updates

By- Ajit Kumar
Sex Instruction returned to get a successful second season on Netflix in January 2020, and audiences which were taken in by the quirky fashion, outrageous humor, and honest portrayal of adolescent sexuality last time out will no doubt be binging them throughout the eight new episodes.

With the next season more ending with a couple of open threads, fans will be desperate to learn when they could expect another excursion.

Here is everything we know about Gender Education season three so far… (warning: spoilers for seasons 1 and 2)

Has Sex Education been renewed for a third season?

Yes! Netflix announced on 10th February 2020 that Sex Education would be coming, with new episodes set to input production later in the year.

The first Season of Sex Instruction was in Netflix’s top 10 most streamed series for 2019, and with loose ends still to tie up, it’s no surprise the show got renewed. Under normal conditions, we would probably have been expecting a run in January 2021 — but this will likely be affected as a knock-on impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March 2020, a Netflix spokesperson stated there could be”no modifications for today” as principal photography has yet to begin — but the longer the lockdown goes on the more it appears inevitable creation — and thus the release date — will probably be postponed.

Meanwhile, series founder Laurie Nunn has also told The Hollywood Reporter she thinks the show’s characters have”got legs” and that Sex Education could run for several more seasons.

“I think I could do some more together if we are given the opportunity,” she said. “[Netflix] is quite supportive and want us to tell the tales we feel passionate about. It feels like we are all on the same page, needing to make the same show.”

Sex Education Season 3: The Cast of this Show

It is fascinating to know that each of the characters is confirmed back to be reprised their roles. This means we’ll get to view our favorite cast members such as Maeve, Otis, Eric, Dr. Jean, Aimee, etc.. yet again.

