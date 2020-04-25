Sex Education Season 3 Production Gets Delayed Due To Lockdown

- Advertisement -

After another successful season debut last January, Netflix’s struck British teenager comedy series Sex education was instantly renewed for another season and has been supposed to begin its filming this May. But as with other TV productions across the planet, Deadline affirms that the next year’s creation has officially been postponed as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the UK’s rigorous social distancing policies which are going to be extended for the next 3 weeks.

According to the socket, Netflix’s Sex education isn’t the only one that will be changed as other displays like HBO’s Olivia Colman-led miniseries Landscapers and Starz’s Outlander Season 6 will also be set to start their filming in the forthcoming weeks.

The very first season garnered acclaim, and it has opened poignant cultural discussions around individuality, relationships, and sexuality. The show was famous for introducing multidimensional and intersectional characters that viewers have fallen in love with, also for providing a narrative with a brand new heart.

Gillian Anderson, Alistair Petrie, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Asa Butterfield are set to reprise their roles. As founder and executive producer with Jamie Campbell produce alongside Nunn creator Laurie Nunn will return. Eleven will last as the manufacturing company for its next season of this collection that is a breakout.

Meet Otis Milburn — a high school virgin who resides with his mom. Inspiring videos by guides and tediously discussions about sex, Otis is an expert on the topic. Otis realizes he can utilize his professional knowledge to add status when his house life is disclosed at college. He teams up with Maeve and together they put up a sex treatment clinic to take care of their student’s issues that are bizarre and terrific. Throughout his investigation of sexuality, Otis realizes he might require some treatment of his own.

Sex education Season 1 was first made and composed by Laurie Nunn and executive-produced by Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor, and co-executive made by Sian Robins-Grace. Taylor served one. The show is a creation of Eleven.