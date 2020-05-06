Home TV Show Sex Education: Plot, Release date, Cast and Everything you are looking for!
TV Show

Sex Education: Plot, Release date, Cast and Everything you are looking for!

By- Arya Koyal
BACKGROUND:

Sex Education is a British comedy-drama web TV series. Laurie Nunn creates the series. The series first premiered on Netflix on 11th January 2019. And instantly, it became a major hit among the viewers with over 40 million streaming, the second season of the series released on 17th January 2020.

Sex Educations stars Asa Butterfield as Gillian Anderson and a socially awkward teenager as his character’s mother along with a sexual therapist. The series follows the story of Otis Milburn, a socially awkward teenager who’s ambivalent about gender even though, or maybe because, his mom is a sex therapist who’s frank about all aspects of sexuality.

SEX EDUCATION SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE

Netflix has already confirmed that the series is being renewed for a 3rd season. Which was pretty obvious, seeing the huge fan base, there was no way not to renew the show.

Sex Education

Though season 3 is confirmed, there is no release date confirmed yet due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s hard to say when things will get healthy. Many shows and movies are getting delayed due to this. But it is predicted some time within 2021 season 3 will release.

SEASON 3 PLOT:

The series follows a socially awkward high school kid Otis Milburn. He is even more uncomfortable talking about anything regarding sex, perhaps more because his mother is a sex therapist.

She is very open about any and every aspect of sexuality. However, Otis decides to set up a sex advice business with his classmate Maeve, a confident but troubled girl.

Season 2 set up a lot of new narratives that would be perfect for season 3. But regarding the storyline for season 3, nothing has been confirmed yet. So let us anticipate for some definite excitement in Season 3.

CAST:

It is expected that the cast would pretty much remain the same as the previous seasons. Asa Butterfield will be Otis, Gillian Anderson as his mother, Jean. Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong. Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti.

Arya Koyal
I am 19 year old writer, currently pursuing my honours in the English language. I’m passionate about literature and linguistics, makeup, tattoos, and fashion, among others. Connect with me on my Instagram @/arialyzed. 🙂

