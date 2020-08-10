Home TV Show Sex Education 3: Ready to head to Moordale again?
Sex Education 3: Ready to head to Moordale again?

By- Pristha Mondal
There has been a lot of news about the third installment of the most popular school drama since Netflix has released the video where Headmaster Groff asks us to find how the lives of the students turn over in Season three.

Sex Education 3 Release Date 

The creator and writer of the show, Laurie Nunn, had started writing the next chapter even before the third season was confirmed. The filming of the third season will start in August 2020. Due to the pandemic situation, the release has delayed and might been seen in April or May 2021.

Sex Education 3 Cast

As seen in the announcement released by Netflix, the regular faces of the show would be persisting.

We have Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, Emma Mackey Maeve Wiley, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Patricia Allison as Ola Nymann, Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart, Alistair Petrie as Headmaster Groff, Ncuati Gatwa as Eric Effiong.

Other characters like Olivia played by Simone Ashley, Ruby by Mimi Keene and Anwar by Chanel Kular – aka The Untouchables – Aimee’s boyfriend Steve by Chris Jenks, Miss Sands by Rakhee Thakrar, Mr. Hendricks by Jim Howick, Jakob by Mikael Persbrandt, Adam’s mother Maureen by Samantha Spiro, Jackson’s both moms Sofia by Hannah Waddingham and Roz by Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Otis’s dad Remi by James Purefoy, is expected to continue.

New characters added in season two, namely Rahim played by Sami Outalbali, Viv by Chinenye Ezeudu, and perhaps one of the most hated characters on the internet, Maeve’s new neighbor Isaac played by George Robinson. These characters are expected to be present in the next season.

Recently fans of the popular show received the great news that Ncuati Gatwa, who played the role of Eric, Otis’s best friend, has been nominated for BAFTA in the Best Male Performance in Comedy series category.

Sex Education 3:Plot

Season 2 ended with Ola and Otis calling off their relationship and Otis finally confessing his love to Maeve, while the latter was in a quiz competition. He sent her a voicemail that was later deleted by Isaac before Maeve had heard. We also saw Eric and Adam got together, and so did Ola and Lily. Thus the plot of season three should be how both these couples carry on with their journey. Given how socially awkward Otis is, he perhaps would be thinking Maeve does not want to do anything about his confession.

