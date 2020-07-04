Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release Date, Story, Cast, And Other Details.

The Seven Deadly Sins is an anime adaptation of a fantasy manga collection. Nakaba Suzuki wrote and illustrated it. It is an adventurous fantasy series.

The season was triggered to March 29, 2015, from October 5, 2014. The second and third seasons to September 18, 2016, from August 28, 2016, and January 13, 2018 — June 30, 2018, respectively. Also, a movie titled”The Seven Deadly Sins the Film: Prisoners of the Sky” premiered on August 18, 2018.

The fourth period of the series has been released to March 25, 2020, BS-TX, on TV Tokyo, on October 9, 2019. Season 4 has been titled “The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.” And it consists of 24 episodes.

Season 4 in English dub isn’t released yet. However, word has it it will release shortly according to a Twitter statement. The season will be accessible online on Netflix.

The fourth season is printed by Studio Deen and was written by Rintaro Ikeda.

The series revolves around Elizabeth Liones, who is this Lione’s and the seven mortal sins’ princess. The seven deadly sins are a group of knights. They’ve been disbanded in the timeline of this story. Princes Elizabeth hunts for the comrades they can clear their names.

The seven deadly sins need to liberate Liones in the knights currently unsealing the demon race beneath manipulation from prison by a demon. Melidodas is the commander of the seven deadly sins who discovered that he is the demon king’s son.

Meliodas killed the demon, so the seven deadly sins would be face to face with the ten knights that were holy. Meliodas is fighting to his inner self; he is afraid he will convert into a demon even though Elizabeth is not ready to leave his side. Their relationship is growing. They are destined for each other.