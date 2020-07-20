Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: release date, Cast , Expected Plot And All details

Seven Deadly Sins :

The smash-hit anime show Seven Deadly Sins is back . It is based on a comic book of same title written by Nakaba Suzuki. After watching three seasons of the series audience is eagerly awaiting for fourth season.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 release:

It has been officially announced that season four is currently happening. This need to be clear out . Following the year’s ending which blew our minds . There are a lot of stories that are tone arverd . The season will be the Seven Deadly Sins:Wrath of the Gods. But it is uncertain as of now , earlier release was in July 2020. But it may be delayed due to pendemic we are optimistic that it will surely return soon.

Expected plot and details:

Authorities haven’t revealed much about the plot and narrative of season four. This season ,Meliodas could be seen facing the ten commandments . There are seven knights in the kingdom who endure seven sins that are hazardous. The chief of the knights is accused of selling his own kingdom. The suspense show is about these seven knights only.

Main/leading characters:

Meliodas , Hawk , Diane , Erica Harlancher , Benjamin Diskin Ban.