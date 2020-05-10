Seven Deadly Sins season 4: Plot, Release Date, Cast And Every Important Thing Here

The series is based upon Nakaba Suzuki’s manga novels, Nanatsu no Taizai. The series follows the Kingdom of Lione’s party of knights. Kingdom princess Elizabeth Liones discovers the show’s chief, Meliodas.

Plot

The Seven Deadly Sins are a band of knights in Britannia’s land. They dissolved ten years ago after being arrested for planning a Liones Kingdom uprising. The Holy Knights that sequestered them and later took power in the aftermath of their orchestrated revolt. The third princess of Liones, Elizabeth Liones, discovers Meliodas, the chief of the Seven Deadly Sins.

Season 3 concludes with Meliodas murdering Commander Fraudin, and beef and liquor intake. The new season will reveal some secrets and surprises about Melinda and Elizabeth’s link. Thus, the protagonists could resurrect this new season before the call of the curtain descends.

We have recently discovered the link between heroes and enemies, and next season will likely concentrate on that too. Meliodas could assume the form of his demon to protect Elizabeth. There are going to be a lot of new characters and new twists.

Release date/ Reception

Otaku USA’s Silverman and Danica Davidson cautioned that some readers could misunderstand Meliodas’ perverted acts against Elizabeth, which is for comedic relief. Jason Thompson said in a review that the series follows typical shōnen manga characteristics. It leads their plot with twists and repetitive dialogue. He has nevertheless enjoyed the European setting of the art and the show.

Season 4 has already taken off in Japan from September 22 to March 25, 2020, the final episode airing.

Speaking about Netflix, Netflix’s official NX Twitter account has already announced if the series’ season 4 will debut on Netflix this July. The season title is “The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods,” the wait is about to stop.