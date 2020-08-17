Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 : A Pack Full of Surprises!!

- Advertisement -

The smash-hit anime show The Sevely Deadly Sins is back—an adoption from the comic book of the same title by Nakaba Suzuki. After watching three seasons in series, the audience is eagerly waiting for season four.

Renewal status of Seven Deadly Sins 4 :

It’s the official confirmation that season four is currently happening. This thing needs to be clear out. Following the year’s ending, which blows the minds. There are a lot of stories that have to cover this time and in the future. The upcoming season will have the title ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of Gods.’ But it’s uncertain now earlier it has to release in July 2020. But pandemic is the cause of delay. Meanwhile, be optimistic and hope for the soon arrival of the show.

Plot for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 :

Authorities have not revealed much about the plot and narrative of season 4. In the show, we may witness Meliodas facing Ten commandants. Seven knights in the kingdom endure seven sins that are hazardous. The chief of those knights is accused of selling his kingdom. Now just wait for season trailer to fall, and we may predict the plot.