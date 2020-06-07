Home TV Show Season 5 of The Last Kingdom on its way soon? Read to...
TV Show

Season 5 of The Last Kingdom on its way soon? Read to know all about it!

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Binge watched Season 4 of your favourite series The Last Kingdom recently and can’t wait any longer for the Fifth Season? Well, even we can’t! And so, here is everything you need to know about the possibility of the upcoming season and what all it has on store for its fans.

The Last Kingdom is a Netflix Original historical fiction drama. It is adapted from the British author Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories series of novels. The show has received a lot of love from the audience. It has generated a huge fan base in various countries and not just the UK.

Release Date

Though there isn’t any confirmed news regarding the fifth season of The Last Kingdom, the Executive Producer of the series, Nigel Merchant, recently in a Q&A with the Radio Times, said that they’re hopeful and would love to do a Season 5.

With all the love that the Season 4 received, we’re sure it is just a matter of time before Season 5 is announced. It is most likely to be released in the last months of 2021.

Cast

The cast members from the previous season of The Last Kingdom, like Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, Emily Cox as Brida and Harry McEntire as Aethelwold, who have received so much love from the audience are most likely to reprise their roles for the fifth season of the series.

As of now, there is no update regarding any potential new cast members for the upcoming season.

Plot

As there is no specific news given by the showrunners, we can only guess that just like the previous four seasons of The Last Kingdom, the plot for the fifth season might also be a loose adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s novels.

Trailer

Since the fourth season of The Last Kingdom aired just about a month back and the shooting for shows have come to a halt due to the global pandemic, the trailer for the fifth season has not yet arrived.

We’re hopeful that the trailer for the fifth season of The Last Kingdom will be launched soon afterlife goes back to normal.

Tejeshwani Singh

