Schitt’s Creek Season 6: Review How Schitt’s Creek Became One Of The Most Successful Comedies On Television

Unlike many sitcoms that become formulaic as they get older, CBC’s hit comedy has gotten smarter and wittier as it approaches its final season.

Moira is in the same role in the season six opener, but she’s wearing a new wig (naturally) and has made a makeshift bed underneath her husband Johnny’s button-ups.

Moira’s star is once again stifled, this time by an industry that doesn’t understand the artful horror of avian-humanoid transmutations, while the rest of the Rose clan has made strides in their love lives and professions.

Review:

Schitt’s Creek is that rare gem that has grown wiser, wittier, and more lovable as it has aged, unlike so many sitcoms that have become more formulaic and stale as seasons pass. (Not that award shows are necessarily the best barometer of good television, but when Schitt’s Creek was nominated for four Emmys last year, they got it right.)

The Rose family is back in their lovingly dysfunctional true form in the final season. The Roses, a former one-percenter and Kardashian-Esque family lose everything and are forced to move into a motel in the small town they purchased as a joke, according to the CBC sitcom.

Although Johnny, Moira, and their two self-absorbed adult children David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) provide the majority of the laughs in the early seasons, the sitcom has expanded.

The Roses’ sweet evolution and the unexpected relationships they’ve built with townies who become their business partners, love interests, and best friends have been the subject of plotlines in recent seasons, rather than finagling escape plans.

According to the first four episodes of Season 6, which were sent to critics, the sitcom has no intention of changing its ethos. Schitt’s Creek is so bingeable and enjoyable because of its feel-good relationships, which are never too saccharine due to the show’s trademark sardonic wit.

As David and Patrick begin to prepare their wedding, Schitt’s Creek has been praised for its nonchalant, inclusive approach to LGBTQ issues, which will be a highlight this season. The couple visits a possible location in the first episode, a well-kept manner that David describes as “the only venue for miles that doesn’t look like a crime scene from a missing person docu-series.”

As David, Levy has exposed his vulnerability and sentimental impulses, a character arc that has made his relationship with Patrick one of the show’s most successful.

The iconic sitcom has amassed a cult following and a syndication contract with Fox, and the sixth season seems like it’ll be a victory lap for it.

But Schitt’s Creek’s final season isn’t like that of an aged, fading athlete who returns for one more season in a desperate effort to extend their youth. The show is in the midst of its golden age.