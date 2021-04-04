Saved By The Bell Season 2: The Self-Aware Reboot Isn’t Quite As Clever As It Should Be.

Saved by the Bell and other early-90s after-school programming aspired to be the show about anything if Seinfeld was the show about nothing. From 1989 to 1993, the Bayside High gang of telegenic Californian teenagers addressed real-life problems like drunk driving, oil spills, feminism, the first adolescent taste of mortality, and, most infamously, caffeine pill violence.

Broadly pitched sitcoms like this, with their clumsy attempts to appeal to the young, lost touch with something similar to the fact in favor of a tidy half-hour simplicity. Jessie Spano may be stoned out of her mind in one scene, but we all knew her tuning days were over by the end of the show. It was as easy as deciding not to use drugs.

The reboot craze has shown us that not every show is worth revisiting, particularly if the reboot focuses on the characters from the original series (and the actors that play them). A show can simply resume with the characters doing what they’re doing later in life, add a “next-generation” ensemble, or go meta. Saved By The Bell incorporates all three elements.

But how many of each will decide whether it’s a viable show or just a set of meta jokes. At The Max, which looks much as it did in the 1990s, there are jokes on how everybody can afford sit-down meals. Daisy even carries around an old brick phone from the 1980s because her mother keeps hoping she’ll use it to take nude pictures of herself. Even though the story of the three Douglas students struggling to fit in is still worth watching, it’s a lot to handle.

READ MORE:- Friends Season 10 The Last One Everything Fans Were Thinking

The trick to making this reboot a success is to keep the metalness to a minimum. With contributions and fleeting references from Jessie and Slater, Wigfield and her writers wisely prefer to focus on the new party, but still, their characters are behaving more in the now than looking back at their history. Higgins as Principal Toddman is a brilliant addition; he is more knowledgeable than Principal Belding, and he is also one of the funniest people on the planet, which helps.

The reboot of Saved By The Bell makes the wise decision to focus on the current students at Bayside rather than the middle-aged versions of the characters who attended the school 30 years earlier. Yeah, there will be some self-referential jokes on the show, but Wigfield has it under control so that it doesn’t overshadow the rest of the sequence.