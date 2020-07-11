Santa Clarita Season 4:Cast, Plot, Release Date, Twist, And Know Every Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

It looks like Drew Barrymore’s fire job has come to a standstill. Netflix has verified that the show won’t be returning for a season. With season 3, finishing on a major cliffhanger, it looks like a few questions are better left unanswered.

With Netflix affirming a no-return, it’s nearly no-brainer. Netflix did not give a possible reason as to why they pulled the plug on the show. The series made its debut in 2017. It was picked up for a season in 2019 and was renewed for a second season in 2018. There’s a total of 20 episodes with a run time of 30 minutes.

The first cast of Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond and Skylar Gisondo as Eric Bemis is likely to be retained In case Santa Clarita Diet is coming for a new season. Victor Fresco is the show’s inventor. Leila Cohan-Miccio, Nancy Juvonen and Jimmy Simmons would be the producers.

Season 3 had Sheila biting Joel to save his life. What we are unsure about is, is Joel now undead? Or is he dead? Joel has long questioned whether he’d love to become immortal, so it’s interesting to see if its the former, how he’d live. Will their marriage be different now? It seems like we don’t know the answers.

Santa Clarita Diet is humour with horror in its core. It’s about Joel Hammond, Sheila and a realtor couple and how things change if Sheila becomes more undead after ingesting clams. Being undead signifies one is alive, but their heart has stopped beating. They feel no pain and could only be killed by destroying their brains. We later see how the Hammonds find their normalcy in this absolute insanity. We then see Sheila turning others around her undead.