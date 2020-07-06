Santa Clarita Diet Season 4:Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Everything Latest Update!!

- Advertisement -

Netflix has pulled the plugs on (what it is not eager to believe) a much-beloved show, Santa Clarita Diet. There is an apparent reason for that (more on that later).

Santa Clarita Diet is an American horror-comedy TV series created by Victor Fresco. It premiered on February 3, 2017, with the season. The next season came with a total of ten episodes.

Let’s discuss the fourth year, and Netflix cancelled the series of its fans.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Release Date

Netflix announced the cancellation of the show on April 26, 2019, immediately breaking hearts around. The main reason it did was simple: the series did not accumulate.

With not many numbers on the graph, the series is likely never to return. Unless another station picks it up. Let me break it down to you:

Netflix includes a clause in the arrangement that prevents any Netflix shows from releasing in channels for an interval of three or two decades.

Considering the situation, whether we’ll get to see Joel’s narrative and more of Sheila, we have to wait and see.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Cast

If a season does release, we can expect the very same faces with Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore playing the lead roles Sheila and Joel, respectively. Other returning actors include Liv Hewson, Skyler Cisondo, Mary Elizabeth Elis, Natalie Morales, Jonathan Slavin.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Plot

With the show cancelled, there’s very little that can be known about the plot. According to what we have in mind, the show could explore the possibility of Joel after she bites him to rescue him, becoming a zombie-like partner Sheila, needless to say. Season 4 is a thrill to watch with the zombie couple searching off humans and living on their flesh for zombie lovers.