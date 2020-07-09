Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Release date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And Some New Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

Santa Clarita Diet is an American horror-comedy TV series. It premiered on February 3, 2017, together with the next season releasing on March 23, 2018. The season came with a total of ten episodes.

Let us discuss the fourth season now, and Netflix cancelled the series many of its fans.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Release Date

Netflix announced the cancellation of the series on April 26, 2019, breaking hearts all over. The main reason why it did was straightforward: the series didn’t accumulate.

With not many numbers on the chart, the show is likely never to return. Unless another channel picks it up. Let me break it down to you.

Netflix has a clause in the deal that prevents any Netflix shows from releasing in channels for an interval of three or two season.

Considering the present situation, if we get to see more of Sheila and Joel’s story, we must wait and see.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Cast

If a season does release, we can expect the very same faces with Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant playing the lead roles Sheila and Joel, respectively. Other actors that are returning comprise Liv Hewson, Skyler Cisondo, Mary Elizabeth Elis, Natalie Morales, Jonathan Slavin.

That is all up for guesses, although there can be some new developments.

Santa Clarita Diet: Reasons for Cancellation

Even though the streaming giants did not offer any definitive explanations regarding the cancellation of the show, Netflix’s head of content Cindy Holland implied that there were reasons behind the show. Reportedly, the show wasn’t gaining viewership that was sufficient to justify a new season for the series and was becoming very expensive.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Evidence reaction

Viewers were awaiting news of series renewal when they had been hit with the story of Netflix cancelling the series. With some submitting a petition to bring back the famous series fans took to media to express their disappointment and frustration and were upset.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: What is in the future

While the series could have picked up by another network as a result of its popularity, it will take quite a while to take place. It is best not to expect any development currently.