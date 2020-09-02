SANTA CLARITA DIET SEASON 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Should Know !!!

This is a comedy show that is genre-based.
SANTA CLARITA DIET SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE
Season 1 is released in February 2017. It aired in March 2018
and March 2019 respectively. But in April 2019, Netflix
announced that show is cancelled. Our dreams of new season
was shattered. The founder Victor said they are looking for
different angles.
SANTA CLARITA DIET SEASON 4 CAST
No new updates regarding cast. But we are assuming the
original cast will return.
Drew Barrymare as Sheila Hammond.
Timothy Olyphat as Joel Hammond.
Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond.
Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis.
Apart from, Natalie Morales, Jonathan Slavin, Ethan Suplee
others could return as recurring cast as well.
SANTA CLARITA DIET SEASON 4 PLOT & STORY DETAILS
There can be no a lot of chance of seeing the period of that
group. It is supposed to pick up from the end of next year and
explained the way to Joel, who turned into zombie in season three.
The consequences influence between Joel and Sheila
that may the fourth reason a real prospect. Sheila bites Joel
convert into zombie to save her husband. When he wake up,
the series concludes. It might have intriguing to see that
zombie couple and consume human flesh.
REASONS FOR CANCELLATION
Streaming giants did not provide correct reason for
cancellation. The series became very expensive and wasn’t
giving viewership to warrant a new season.
FAN REACTION
Fans are eagerly waiting for news of series when they were
hit with cancelling the series. Fans were upset and took social
media to express there disappointment and frustration to bring
back popular series. We are left mad, cancellation news was
not correctly received from folks and frustrated.
WHAT’S IN THE FUTURE
Series could get picked up by another network due to
popularity. It is best not to expect any development.