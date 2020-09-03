Home Netflix Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Cast, Plot Expected Release Date, Twist, And...
Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Cast, Plot Expected Release Date, Twist, And All Information !!

By- Rahul Kumar
Santa Clarita Diet is a Netflix comedy series that’s consistently made the audience laugh and can be appreciated by the viewers. The fantastic acting of this casts made the show run for three beautiful seasons, and the fourth one is one the row. Here is some news concerning the fourth season of the series. Read the article to know more about precisely the same.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 RELEASE DATE

Season 1 of the show was released in February 2017 and has been followed by the subsequent two seasons in March 2018 and March 2019, respectively. Fans were eagerly waiting for another season in the row. But here is sad news, in April 2019\, Netflix announced the cancellation of the show for its fourth season and season 3 of this series would be the last one.

On the other hand, the manufacturers seem to obtain a new superb studio and might renew the series. Yet there hasn’t been any information concerning the same.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 CAST

The direct cast of this series will return for the fourth season if made. These include

  • Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond
  • Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond
  • Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond
  • Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis
Santa Clarita Diet Season 4  PLOT

There is no confirmation of this plot for its fourth season. It was supposed to pick up at the end of the previous year, and it could have clarified the way ahead for Joel, that appeared to have become a zombie in season three of this group. Apart from that, there might be a lot more twists and turns, which will surely add up more pleasure to the show. Hope that the show has renewed for the fourth season and we get to see precisely the same soon.

