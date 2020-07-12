Home TV Show Santa Clarita Diet season 4: all you should know about
TV Show

Santa Clarita Diet season 4: all you should know about

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Santa Clarita Diet:

Santa Clarita Diet is an American comedy-drama web television series created by Victor Fresco for streaming service Netflix. Fresco serves as showrunner and is an executive producer alongside Barrymore, Oliphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Kautsky, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell, and Ruben Fleischer.

The first season of this series was dropped on 3 February 2107 with 10 episodes, and till the date, it has three seasons with thirty episodes.

Season 4:

The humour of the show never fails to impress the viewers. That is the reason why the audience is eagerly waiting for the next season of this show. However, in April 2019, the series was declared cancel, but on the other hand, Victor, the showrunner, and founder stated they are searching for choices. However, there are no such indications regarding season four of the Santa Clarita Diet.

Santa Clarita Diet season 4
The storyline of the series:

The storyline of the series follows Hammond household’s narrative, which comprises of their daughter Addy and Joel along with Sheila. The family has a reality that is concealed. Sheila Hammond appears to be a zombie. It seems gross at first, but it filled with satire comedy. The story seems to be of terror genre but is filled with humor. In summer, we watched ball legs crawling in Joel’s ear. Sheila flipped Joel bit him to maintain Joel living. Joel’s travel will be witnessed by next year.

Yogesh Upadhyay

