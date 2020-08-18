Sanjay Sharma Inspector Delhi Police Death Case Covid-19 Pandemic

- Advertisement -

Batch 1997 officer, Inspector Sanjay Sharma Was admitted to the Vasant Kunj Indian Spinal Injuries Centre because he Was in Covid-19 positive Case.

A 51-year-old Delhi Police inspector posted with the Police Control Room (PCR) died of Coronavirus disorder (Covid-19) on Tuesday morning in a hospital in south Delhi. He’s the Delhi Police employees to succumb.

A 1997 batch officer, inspector Sanjay Sharma, was admitted at Vasant Kunj to the Spinal Injuries Centre later, he developed symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19.

As his condition deteriorated, Sharma was treated with plasma treatment. According to police officers, the colleagues and friends, who recovered from Covid-19 of Sharma, contributed to the plasma.

On Monday night, his condition deteriorated, and he passed around 7.45 am on Tuesday, an officer, who didn’t want to be named, explained.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha explained, “We tried our best. Given plasma. He had been granted plasma treatment. We also supplied his family with whatever aid they needed. He’s survived by his wife and a boy who’s studying in IIT-Delhi,” Sinha said.

On August 1, a Delhi Police head constable submitted to the Defence Colony police station in Delhi had reacted to Covid-19. The 52-year-old was admitted to the ICU in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a hospital in Tahirpur in northeast Delhi.

To Covid-19, 14 officials such as an inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, of the mobile, succumbed before Dhar. Three policemen died of the disease last month.

More than 2,500 Delhi Police employees have tested positive for the disease up to now, of which over 2,000 have recovered and resumed their duties, stated the other officer requesting anonymity.