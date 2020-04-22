Home Technology Samsung preparing to launch smartphone with 600 megapixel camera
Samsung preparing to launch smartphone with 600 megapixel camera

By- Ajit Kumar
Samsung introduced the smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera in August last year. After Samsung, Xiaomi introduced Mi Note 10 with the 108-megapixel sensor, while now it is reported that Samsung is working on a smartphone with the 600-megapixel sensor. It is claimed that a phone with a 600-megapixel camera will be able to see better than human eyes.
Samsung has given information about launching a phone with a 600-megapixel camera on its website. According to the information given on the site, the resolution of a human’s eye is between 450-500 megapixels. In such a situation, it can be seen from the eyes of humans with the camera of the phone.

