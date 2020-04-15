Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support- Specificatons And Price

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been the tablet to combine the product portfolio of Samsung. The business has established the tablet computer in Indonesia. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes S Pen and will be provided in also two storage models and three choices. The tablet packs a camera on 7,040 mAh battery and the trunk. As its name implies, the tablet computer is the Lite version of this Galaxy Tab S6 that includes a 10.5-inch screen.

Samsung has not revealed the cost of the tablet at this time, but the Samsung Indonesia record does show the storage variation – 64GB and 128GB. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is recorded in Chiffon Pink Angora Blue and Oxford Grey color Choices.

Samsung has not said this Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s launch, and it is uncertain if the tablet will reach the sector. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is anticipated to arrive from the nation as Samsung established the Galaxy Tab S6 in India, once it is launched worldwide.

To remember, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has been launched in August 2019 using a beginning cost of Rs. 44,800.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) TFT screen together with an unspecified octa-core chipset along with 4GB of RAM. The brand new Lite tablet computer runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 from the box.

Concerning the plan, the front panel includes bezels very similar to the homes a selfie camera along with the Galaxy Tab S6. There’s a single camera using auto-focus. The camera can shoot on movies in 1080p.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite farther comes in 64GB along with 128GB storage versions, which may be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). Concerning connectivity, the tablet includes a 3.5millimeter audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.

The tablet computer packs a 7,040mAh battery that the company maintains to give a payback period up to 13-hours. The newest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite steps 244.5×154.3×7.0mm and weighs only 467 g.