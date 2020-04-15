Home Technology Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support- Specificatons And...
Technology

Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support- Specificatons And Price

By- Manish yadav
- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been the tablet to combine the product portfolio of Samsung. The business has established the tablet computer in Indonesia. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes S Pen and will be provided in also two storage models and three choices. The tablet packs a camera on 7,040 mAh battery and the trunk. As its name implies, the tablet computer is the Lite version of this Galaxy Tab S6 that includes a 10.5-inch screen.

Samsung has not revealed the cost of the tablet at this time, but the Samsung Indonesia record does show the storage variation – 64GB and 128GB. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is recorded in Chiffon Pink Angora Blue and Oxford Grey color Choices.

Samsung has not said this Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s launch, and it is uncertain if the tablet will reach the sector. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is anticipated to arrive from the nation as Samsung established the Galaxy Tab S6 in India, once it is launched worldwide.

To remember, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has been launched in August 2019 using a beginning cost of Rs. 44,800.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) TFT screen together with an unspecified octa-core chipset along with 4GB of RAM. The brand new Lite tablet computer runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 from the box.

Also Read:  Samsung's One UI 2.0 gets delayed until mid-October as it hits a snag

Concerning the plan, the front panel includes bezels very similar to the homes a selfie camera along with the Galaxy Tab S6. There’s a single camera using auto-focus. The camera can shoot on movies in 1080p.

Also Read:  Leaked Pixel 4a phones image reveals it's going to be packing faster storage

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite farther comes in 64GB along with 128GB storage versions, which may be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). Concerning connectivity, the tablet includes a 3.5millimeter audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.

The tablet computer packs a 7,040mAh battery that the company maintains to give a payback period up to 13-hours. The newest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite steps 244.5×154.3×7.0mm and weighs only 467 g.

- Advertisement -
Manish yadav

Must Read

‘Haikyuu Season 5’ : Release date, Plot, Cast And Much More

TV Show rahul yadav -
Haikyuu is a manga. It's been serialized at Weekly Shōnen Jump. In the following magazine of Jump, it had been printed Before serialization. It's...
Read more

GOD OF WAR 5: RELEASE DATE AND LEAKS FOR THE DEFINITIVE PS5 GAME

Gaming rahul yadav -
God of War has cemented itself as one of the Sony exclusives since the PlayStation 2's times. The back travel video games fused lore...
Read more

UP board exam 2020: WhatsApp virtual class UP board, classes 9 to 12 Exam will start from April 20

Celebrity Raman Kumar -
Board colleges will be educated through the WhatsApp course. For this, videos and the content on also the site of the Education Council site...
Read more

Tesla’s Software Update To Improve Power And Acceleration

Technology Manish yadav -
Back in October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted an over-the-air software Upgrade was coming into the Model X and S Performance to Enhance Acceleration...
Read more

Justice League 2 Release Date, Plot ,Cast, Trailer And who all are going to be back?

Movies rahul yadav -
It premiered in theaters. The film grossed 658 million dollars even though the film was powerful as Warner Bros anticipated it to be, it...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.