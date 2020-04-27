Home Technology Samsung Is Working On A Pop-up Camera Smartphone
Samsung Is Working On A Pop-up Camera Smartphone

By- Manish yadav
Samsung is generally not the only one to follow when it comes to new layout technologies. Still, it seems the company will do so quite soon by introducing its first pop-up camera phone — a characteristic that has been seen quite a lot on smartphones all through this past year.

U until today, the phone manufacturer was focusing on a variation of notched displays to maintain its phones looking fresh and in-line always. It is given up and introduces for what could be a Galaxy A series call that the business is tipped to start, later on, moving components in its layout.

The information has been shared with tipster, @OnLeaks, that has shared leaves of the Samsung device with Pigtou. The renders reveal a design strategy that Samsung had attempted together with all the Samsung Galaxy A80. The renders reveal a telephone with a clean front showing no notches or punch holes. Interestingly, there’s very little regarding the bezels with the bezel very visible.

The phone includes a pop-up camera that reminds one of the Galaxy A80, but it is incredibly different from the apparatus as it does not appear to be one that rotates, as seen on the A80. The device seems to utilize a conventional camera, as we have seen on mobiles like Honor 9X, Redmi K20 Guru, Realme X, the OnePlus 7 Pro, OPPO Reno 2Z, and more.

Samsung Pop-up Camera
OnLeaks

The telephone is also said to come with a back fingerprint scanner and, as such, give up on an in-display fingerprint scanner that we’ve seen on lots of Samsung phones in the past. Apart from that, the renders curved side edges around the trunk and reveal a camera setup.

As per @OnLeaks, the phone could come with a USB Type-C port and an IR Blaster; however, no 3.5mm headset jack on the back. The phone’s measurements are believed to be 183.5 x 77 x 9.2 mm. Everything else about the phone is unknown, including its name.

