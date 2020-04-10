Home Technology Samsung is going to support U.S communities to fight against Corona
Samsung is going to support U.S communities to fight against Corona

By- Manish yadav
At Samsung, we’ve got a very long tradition of encouraging vitality and the health of our communities. Our employees and our business have given to charitable causes, colleges, and associations to deal with hometown demands. Our philosophy is simple — when our spouses and communities flourish workers, and our small business thrives.

With almost 20,000 workers spread throughout the U.S., our top priority remains to maintain their families safe and healthy during this unprecedented moment. This goes to the communities.

Since the start of COVID-19, we’ve worked to provide technology and Samsung products to help health care workers throughout New Jersey and New York. To help school systems using their transition into distant learning, we’ve assembled on the ten decades of their Solve for Tomorrow application by expediting the delivery of almost $ billion in engineering and provides to local colleges throughout the nation. We continue to encourage consumers with round-the-clock maintenance at Samsung.com and also have expanded our product promises for all those affected by COVID-19.

Now, Samsung is currently continuing our neighborhood outreach by devoting $4.3 million in COVID-19 aid to local partners in areas where a vast majority of our U.S. workers work and live. These contributions build upon our international efforts thus far, which currently exceeds $33 million.

