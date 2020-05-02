Home Technology Samsung Galaxy M21 Price Reduces In India
Samsung Galaxy M21 Price Reduces In India

By- Manish yadav
Samsung, back in March, established the Galaxy M21 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The organization had to raise the device’s purchase price after to cancel the GST imposed in the nation on smartphones. This attracted this Galaxy M21 smartphone’s price to Rs 14,222 in India. The Word is that the organization has reduced the cost of the unit in the nation.

As per a report from Sam Mobile, after raising the purchase price of the telephone last month, Samsung has decreased the cost of the base version of this Galaxy M21 with a 64GB storage room to Rs 13,199. The bottom text, as stated before, was started in India at Rs 12,999.

This Galaxy M21’s 128GB memory version has been decreased to Rs 15,499 for Rs 16,499. The smartphones will be accessible via Amazon India once websites are permitted to deliver things that are non-essential in the nation.

Samsung Galaxy M21

So far as the specifications are involved, the Samsung Galaxy M21 includes a6.4-inch AMOLED complete HD+ Infinity U screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 security. It runs on Exynos 9611 chip that’s combined with up to 128GB storage area and around 6GB RAM. It’s offered in two versions — one with 64GB storage area and 4GB RAM and another with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM area. Both versions feature a slot that may expand the storage area up.

Concerning the camera, the Galaxy M21 sports a back camera setup composed of a detector, a detector, along with a thickness detector. On the front, it’s a camera. With assistance for 15W charging, it comes.

