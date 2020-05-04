Samsung Galaxy M21 Price Dropped In India, Starts at Rs. 12,699

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy M21 has obtained a price reduction. The cost of the telephone today begins at Rs. 12,699 on Amazon and in Rs. 13,199 via offline merchants in the nation. It had allegedly obtained a price hike from 12% to 18 percent as a result of growth in tax on phones. To remember, Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched using back cameras and a 6,000 mAh battery. Samsung has also announced that it has begun the earnings of its smartphones and customer electronics products through e-commerce sites and Samsung.com for customers residing in Orange and Green zones.

Samsung Galaxy M21 cost in India

The Galaxy M21 has been established by Samsung in India in March in Rs. 13,499 for its 4GB+64GB (RAM+ROM) version. The 6GB+128GB version premiered at Rs. 15,499. It then obtained a price increase because of growth at GST prices on cellular phones. Because of this, the costs moved around Rs. 14,222 and Rs. 16,499 respectively. Following the current decrease in costs, you can search by the modest variant of both for Rs. 13,199, along with another one for Rs. 15,499. Interestingly, the customers purchasing the telephone from Amazon.in will make it cheaper. The telephone can be found through Amazon in Rs. 12,699 for your 4GB RAM version and in Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM version.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M21 attributes comprise Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on the top, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen, an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a triple back camera set (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensor + 5-megapixel thickness sensor)plus a 20-megapixel front camera, 128GB of onboard storage via microSD card (up to 512GB), a back fingerprint detector, and ultimately, a massive 6,000mAh battery.