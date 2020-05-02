Samsung Galaxy A50s Price Dropped In India

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy A50s cost in India has already been trimmed, which makes it more economical by Rs. 2,471 for its bottom version. The smartphone is now able to be bought at a starting price of Rs. 18,599. This comes following Samsung had improved the purchase price of the telephone. A50s was launched in India in September, powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC. Galaxy M21, although not Galaxy A50s, is now cheaper in India as a result of cost.

Samsung Galaxy A50s cost in India

Galaxy A50s arrived in India in September 2020 at the cost of Rs. 22,999 for its 4GB RAM version. For the 6GB version, the cost was set in Rs. 24,999. Also, it obtained some cost reductions in India ahead of the costs becoming increased as a consequence of an increase in GST prices for phones in March. At this time its costs were Rs. 21,070 for its 4GB RAM version and Rs. 26,900 for its 6GB RAM version. Now, with all the newest reductions, you can grab the cheaper one for Rs. 18,599, along with another version for Rs. 20,561.

Samsung additionally decreased the Purchase Price of Galaxy M21 because of its clients in India. It could now be gotten for Rs. 13,199, and Rs. 15,499 using 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50s includes Android 9 Pie, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen, an Exynos 9611 SoCup to 6GB of RAMup 128GB of onboard storage via microSD card (up to 512GB), a triple back camera installation (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel), also a 32-megapixel front camera, along with even a 4,000mAh battery which supports 15W rapid charging.