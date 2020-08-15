Home Netflix Sacred Games Season 3: why Netflix is delaying its renewal ? and...
Sacred Games Season 3: why Netflix is delaying its renewal ? and expectations this time !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Sacred Games is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television series. Netflix India is currently tightly lipped on the renewal of the show for season 3. But the audience has demand for season 3. Even showrunners are working on it though renewal is not announced.

All about Sacred Games Season 3 :

Season 3 is very likely, to begin with, a plot with comparable cast and end. This time will bring a new story. The production is very much affected by the global pandemic. The whole entertainment industry is suffering from an abysmal monster collapse. In the case of season, three get the green light from Netflix fans who anticipate Ganesh Gaitonde to return. The protagonist played by artist Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In a recent interview with Mid-Day Vijay Verma demonstrate how he was supposed to get an essential role in Sacred Games. But Anurag Kashyap changes his mind at the last minute.

As there is no renewal status of season 3 till now. So we cannot expect any release date.

Cast that may reprise if Season 3 releases :

If Sacred Games renew for the third season. Then core cast may reprise their roles. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Kuddrat Sait, Ranshri Deshpande

