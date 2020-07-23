Sacred Games Season 3: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

Sacred Games is a web series streamed on Netflix. The Indian web series is based on the novel written by Vikram Chandra in 2006 with the same name. Sacred Games is among the most-watched web shows on Netflix. Sacred games fans must be waiting eagerly for updates about season 3. The most loved web series has 2 seasons. The first season had eight episodes and premiered on Netflix on 5 July 2018 across 191 countries. Sacred games second season was aired on 15 august,2019 with eight episodes.

Sacred Games season 3 when will it return?

As such, there is no official confirmation about the release of the third season. Although there was news before that season three will start production in the mid of September due to ongoing pandemic, there is no way season 3 will commence in late 2020. Netflix is also quiet in this matter. Also, because of Saif Ali Khan and Nawaz Uddin Siddiqui’s statement, the release of next season is a big question. But, do not worry we will keep you updated about any new announcements.

Sacred Games season 3 who will return?

Saif Ali Khan as inspector Sartaj, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaintone, Radhika Apte as Anjali Mathur, Pankaj Tripathi as Khanna guruji, Neeraj Kabi as DCP Dilip parulkar, Elnaaz norouzi as Zoya mirza, kubra sait as kukoo, are surely expected to reprise their characters.

