It is American comedy web series created by Natasha Lyonn and Leslye

Headland, Amy Poehler and premiered on Februrary 1, 2019 in Netflix.

RUSSIAN DOLL SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE

All the actors in same industry after but while we hoping that February

2020 for second run and been gone. It will kick off on May 2020

according to the weekly productions and could be looking on 2021 as

premiere.

RUSSIAN DOLL SEASON 2 CAST

 Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov.

 Greta Lee as Maxine.

 Yul Vazquez as John Reyes.

 Charlie Barnett as Alan Zaveri.

 Elizabeth Ashley as Ruth Brenner.

 Dascha Polanco as Beatrice.

 Jeremy Bobb as Mike Kershaw.

 Brendan Sexton III as Horse.

 Rebecca Henderson as Lizzy.

 Ritiesh Rajan as Ferran.

 Ken Beck as Paramedic.

 Max Knoblauch as Paramedic.

 Yoni Lotan as Ryan.

 Burt Young as Joe a tenant.

 Waris Ahluwalia as wardog.

 David Cale as dr.Daniel.

 Devin Ratray as Deli customer.

 Stephen Adly Guirgis as Peter.

 Tami Sagher as Shirfa.

 Jonthan Hadary as The rabbi.

 Lilias White as Dr.Zaveri.

 Crystal Monee Hall as Jordanna.

 JD Samson as Postmates.

 Michelle Buteau as woman.

 Jocelun Bioh as Clarie.

 Chloe Sevigny as Lenora Vulvokov.

RUSSIAN DOLL SEASON 2 PLOT

In this season that Naida gets upto and does not fall comedy drama or

relationship fulfillment. It came out of conversation and he started about

women and a lot of really television that re acted are really to be many

things and are kind of laughing and female character would able to do

and could re order apart over again. We expect deep search and can help

someone and find way back to self. They have flash forwards of time

loops and unexpected. He is going to series of answers to say that people

interested into deep end and revelation of Russian Doll.