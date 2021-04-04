Riverdale Season 5: Review With The Exception Of Betty, None Of The Characters Change Much.

Riverdale is based on the Archie comic book characters who find themselves in a town plagued by murders. Even in the midst of murders and experiences, most of us foresee our destined Barchie moments (Betty and Archie), which would eventually result in Bughead’s separation (Betty and Jughead). It took place in the most sophisticated way possible.

Betty, Archie, Jughead, and Veronica should maybe be recognized as the most respectable teens, who rarely become violent and remain considerate even though their partners betray them. When you speak the truth at the right time, place, moment, and most importantly, in the right manner, maybe honesty is the best policy.

Since the four characters parted ways, Riverdale had become a ghost town. When Archie returns to Riverdale seven years later, he discovers that Hiram Lodge has essentially sucked the soul of the town and that the residents have abandoned the town after it became a haven for criminals.

Archie, a dedicated man who returned to his hometown after the war, saw the need to rekindle the town’s spirit. He began by calling all of his mates, who, despite their busy schedules, were readily available at darling Archie’s beck and call.

There was a time when the majority of us hated Hiram Lodge. But right now, he seems to be a guy who can’t seem to find his bearings. When he discovers that he broke his darling daughter Veronica’s heart, he plots a revenge move against Archie, but he refuses to support her same darling daughter when she asks for his help to get a divorce.

This account is not affiliated with the #Riverdale writers nor the production of the show. This account serves the purpose of only updating users with any new information about the critically acclaimed CW drama. pic.twitter.com/2YWBXeV9k6 — Riverdale (@RiverdaleEPS) May 4, 2020

Although the series has yet to finish, there was a time when Archie feared Hiram. He knew how to keep him imprisoned. Hiram Lodge currently appears to be a man who only wants to kill Riverdale in order to offend Archie Andrew, and the whole act appears childish on certain occasions.

Betty’s emotional freedom has been especially evident in Riverdale’s fifth season. She has a massive crush on Archie, the boy next door, but she learns to distinguish her physical and emotional needs. She meets up with her ex-boyfriend Jughead and works on cases with him, but she is unable to rekindle the true feelings she had with him before.

Riverdale still comes to a logical conclusion and does not indulge in superstitions. Although the mystery surrounding the identity of the trash bag killer piqued our curiosity, the alien element was incredible.

The show’s authors have resisted using supernatural or superstitious elements, but it has yet to persuade us. We can only hope that Riverdale comes up with a coherent storyline.