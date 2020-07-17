Home TV Show Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast and Storyline
Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast and Storyline

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Riverdale is an American Television Series. It is all based on the characters of Archie Comics. It is a teen drama series. Warner Bros produced the series. In this article, we see information about the official trailer, release date, plot and casting of Riverdale Season 5.

Riverdale Season 5 Official Release Date

The production of Riverdale Season 5 began in winter. It is almost half done. But the series again remains missing because of some obstruction. Season 4 was also disrupted because of the pandemic all over the world. It stopped production. This resulted in only 19 episodes of Season 4 instead of 22. 

Riverdale 5 Official Trailer

An official trailer has not yet released. Because of the pandemic, there has been no official pledge of a fresh series. At this moment, the official trailer is not available but we can anticipate that the trailer will come out in 2021 or 2022.

Riverdale 5 Plot

The new series will take out from where the things left. We know that there is a prom and it sounds sensational. It was actually a major part of season four. But now it will come up to season five. There is no official notice about it from the manufacturers. But due to COVID-19, we assume it is going to be a long wait.

 Riverdale 5 Cast

We have seen the same characters in Season 4. We also saw some new characters which may or may not be in the upcoming season. Charles Melton and Casey Cote may return. There are fewer chances for Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich to return. We will be seeing Amick again as Alice. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, and Vanessa Morgan will be definitely seen in Season 5.

There is no information about this from the manufacturers. Members are not verified for its cast. It is prolonging due to the pandemic.

Riverdale Season 5 may not be having an official release but it continues to dwell among fans’ minds. Are you excited for the next season?

Tejeshwani Singh

