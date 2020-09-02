RIVERDALE SEASON 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist And Everything You Need to Know !!

- Advertisement -

It is American teen drama web series of Archie Comics. It is produced

by Warner Bros. It takes place in British, Columbia.

RIVERDALE SEASON 5 RELEASE DATE

It was renewed in January 2020 and aired in January 2021. Due to

coronavirus pandemic situation it result in shifting in release dates. On

April 7 th 2020, writing season 5 has begun.

RIVERDALE SEASON 5 CAST

It includes KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper,

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones,

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madealine Petsch as Cheryl

Blossom, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Madchen Amick as Alice

Cooper, Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge,

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Skeet Ulrich as F.P. Jones, Charles Melton

as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Season 5 we will not see Asleigh, Skeet and Madchen. Skeet leaving season 4 will not return season 5.This season includes FP Jones to come back. Marisol departing

in season 4 she confirmed that she will come as Lodge. Molly, Martin,

Nathalie are in guest roles. No other cast members has not been

confirmed till now. Charles will hopefully return. Marisol on June 11,

2020 changed her mind to not to leave the show after all. Roberto will

leave the show and they can always come back. Camila, KJ Apa,

Madelaine and Lili had been renewd for season 5.

RIVERDALE SEASON 5 PLOT

A jump is to be anticipated in season 5. In next season there will be

mysteries behind Archie’s Frank who did not father’s funeral. The kids

will be graduated and they do not have opportunities to leave Riverdale.

Fans imagine that there is going to bring them to town. They will aso

reveal all relationships which are in season 4. Reporters think they might

have be less than 22 usual episodes. There si no confirmation so far.