Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Storyline And Some Important Information Here

By- Aditya Kondal
Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2:

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime television adaptation of the Japanese light novel series. The novel series has been written by Aneko Yusagi.

 

Indeed, The novel series was adapted into a manga series by Aiya Kyu. The series has mostly received positive reviews.

 

Release Date of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2

The anime television series was aired from January to June 2019, which consisted of 25 episodes. The series adaptation produced by Kinema Citrus and is written by Keigo Koyanagi. The series is renewed for a second and third season. However, we don’t have an exact date for the release of season 2.

 

The coronavirus outbreak has also had a hand in delaying the season 2. It seems likely that season 2 will release at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

Where to watch The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2?

 

The original network of the series is AT-X, Tokyo MX, TVA, KBS, SUN, TVQ, and BS11. Indeed, the anime series is also available on Crunchyroll and Funimation in English dub.

The storyline of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2

 

The story revolves around Naofumi Iwatani, a young Japanese man. He and three other men are summoned into a parallel world from a different world to be the cardinal heroes of this parallel world. They all have their strengths and have solo defensive equipment each. They have to fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

Later, he remains alone and has to train alone until one day; he bought an egg and a girl named Raphtalia from a slave trader. The egg hatches into a monster bird who was named Filo. They continued their journey to find the truth behind the Waves.

 

In season 2, we will see more of Naofumi and Raphtalia and their relationship. We will see how Naofumi deals with his inner darkness along with his enemies. Naofumi and his team also found a giant turtle that was carrying a whole town on its back. The story will continue from this part as they will get into the town.

Aditya Kondal

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Storyline And Some Important Information Here

