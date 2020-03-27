Home Movies Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Everything...
Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Everything you know here

By- rahul yadav
The series Rising of the Shield Hero is accommodated by the mild book of the same name, also it tells us the story about the way the guy whose only weapon is shielded is chosen to be the world’s biggest defender. The publication, which was created by Aneko Yusaagi, was announced to take an anime adaptation in June 2017, and it had 25 episodes. The first episode was aired in January 2019, and the season lasted till June 26.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date

Well, season 2 has been confirmed by the production team. Not merely the year, but they also verified about year 3. The official announcement was made through twitter. The Twitter confirmation said that season 2 is under production. There has been no official date its too early to hear about the release date. But we could expect to see it by the fall of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

The official announcement was made by the crew in Crunchyroll expo 2019. The statement of season 3 was not a surprise due to the level of financial success acquired by the previous season.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Team

Like in season 1, Billy Kameez, Erica Mendez, and Brianna are giving Filo, and vocal life to figures Naofumi, Raphtalia. The tv series is produced by Kinema Citrus. Takao Abo is the director of the series with Keigo Koyanagi handling Series composition. Character designs by Masahiro Suwa and Music composition.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Plot

There are no additional updates regarding it. All like now is the fact that it would be ongoing from where the series finished. Well, to know more about the storyline, we’ve got two choices. Either wait for the series’ launch or we must wait for the announcement.

You can observe the entire year on Crunchyroll.

