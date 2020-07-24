Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And On-Going Storyline Here

Rising of the Shield Hero :

Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the elite animés shows that has plenty of inspiring content. Thus show is adapted from a light novel series or Manga, written by Aneko Yugasi and produced by Kinema Citrus.

Guys, I just finished first season of the rising of the shield hero and it was pretty wholesome and I love it! Cant wait for season 2 💕🌸🌺 https://t.co/DK9hORXS3U — Leirali Weiss (@myulaflaga) March 29, 2020

The release date for Season 4:

The makers of this show have already announced the renewal of the show for Season two. However, there is no clarity about an exact release date. In addition to this, manufacturers have also announced the renewal for season three. More detailed information will be available after the conditions due to the pandemic cool down.

The storyline of the show and last season:

The show represents the story of a shield bearer Naofumi. Naofumi is expected to be the world’s excellent defender. But due to the betrayal of his allies, he loses the faith of people.