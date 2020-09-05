Home TV Show Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
TV Show

Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

By- Ajit Kumar
The Rising of the Shield Hero is a Japanese light novel series by Aneko Yusagi. It is developed into a fantasy series playing with a dark nightmare. It has gathered a huge fan base from its very first season that aired from 9 January to 26 January 2019. Fans were waiting early for the next season, and it has been renewed for a new season.

Release Updates on Season 2

Well, here is the very exciting news for your anime fans. Kinema Citrus has announced that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has been verified in the production. And wait there is more, season 3 of this anime has also confirmed to maintain production.

It’s just remarkable that this Isekai genre Japanese anime has been so popular with its season, audiences were pleased with the characters the makers announced the third season also.

Cast of the season

We’ve got no news of characters that are confirmed in the upcoming season. It may reach you soon. However, the cast may include:

  • Alen Lee
  • Erica Mender
  • Morgan Berry
  • Billey Kameez
  • Brianna Knickerbocker
  • Xander Mobus

We’ve got no information regarding who is staying in or who’s going out in the show. But these would be the notable roles which going to remain to entertain all viewers.

Plot

Being an Isekai show the rising if shield hero began as a Book before becoming a manga and finally a series. The story revolves around Naofumi, a student who’s all of a sudden hauled To a magical dream world. He discovered a publication of four heroes on the planet and titles the title shield hero. The previous season ended with Naofumi realizing the other heroes belong to the same town, and the other heroes look more resilient than Naofumi. There aren’t many spoilers for season two. We anticipate that Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will undoubtedly be potent and calm towards the enemies, and Naofumi wonders why the heroes are saving the planet.

There are lots of questions to be answered, and therefore, we must wait until October.

Ajit Kumar

Justin Roiland, the...
