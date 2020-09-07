Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Confirmed for 2021 !

- Advertisement -

Rising of The Shield Hero can be named as the most elite anime shows. That has plenty of inspiring content and plot. This show is an adoption from a light novel series. Manga by Aneko Yugasi and production credits to Kinema Citrus. After season one of the anime show. Fans and audience are demanding for the second season for them.

Season 2 Release Date :

The makers and team have already green light for the renewal of the show. However, there is no clarity about an exact release date. In addition to this show, it will have a season three too. Till now there are expectations that show may return somewhere around 2021.

But the epidemic is a major barrier in the release of new seasons of many shows. Now it will be interesting to witness the impact of the epidemic on the release. For more detailed information, stay tuned, until any new information arrives.

Plot and Storyline of this anime series :

The show depicts the story of a shield bearer Naofumi. Naofumi is expected to be the world’s most excellent defender. But due to betrayals of his allies, he loses the faith of people. Now it’s all upon him to restore people’s faith and prove himself worthy. Season one ends with a couple of twists and turns. About Glass and L’arch that they too are heroes like him. We also witness other heroes taking pledges to defeat Naofumi. No further details depending on the release of the official trailer or teaser. Till then keep yourself up to date.