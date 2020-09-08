Rick and Morty Season 4 – Rick desires to get the perfect future!

- Advertisement -

The Rick and Morty seasons are more like the Uncle-chips family-pack that you don’t love them so much, but you also can’t give it away. And looking up the progress and adventures they’ve made till now, season 4 (especially in the later episodes) nailed it. The fourth season started like this year, 2020. The plot wasn’t that great, but we still decided to stick with it, but in later episodes, the plot goes around explaining some sci-fi events.

Casting Members

Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, the two main characters of the show; they have a single mindset with bizarre but inhumanly creative ideas. Doing things is typically their last resort, but that’s what makes the show worth watching. Their chemistry of weird science and tech is astonishing to the fact that people who are having a job and are above 25 still watch this show.

Other casts include Spencer Grammar as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith, Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, and Jessica by Karl Wahlgren.

Release Date

As for the dates, the first season was starred on 2nd December 2013, and it was a blast with so much of fantasy and fiction. It was beautiful how they backed it up with legit scientific facts. The second season aired on 26th July 2015, the third season followed in 2017 on April Fool’s day. But as the fans and critics view it, the second and third season was nowhere near the excitement and sensation that the 4th season created. Airing on 10th November 2019, the fourth season gave us the best hypes and entertainment.

The Plot

Made up with 10 fascinating episodes with far more fascinating stories, the 4th season was quite a hit. Some say the primary factor is the public staying indoors due to the COVID pandemic, which began around the same time they started airing, but we all know better. The first episode is where Morty introduces Rick to a crystal that can show you the possible future, and without Morty’s knowledge, Rick takes one. And later on, to bring his desired future to result, Rick wreaks havoc and goes on a Rampage, becoming a Cyborg Abomination. His desire to get the perfect future was so strong that he even refused to resurrect Morty’s in his clone. And a lot more happens which you should check out for yourself. Even in a later episode, when they change the chemicals into coloured water has neat twists (I apologize for the spoiler). But it’s worthwhile, I assure you (or the rating of 8.5 might assure you).

