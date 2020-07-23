Rick and Morty Season 4: Release date, expected plot and about this cartoon show!

The hit adult swim series, Rick and Morty is a cartoon show. This show describes the adventures of mad scientist Rick and his grandson Morty. It was aired on Cartoon Network and then renewed by Netflix for 100 episodes. It represents how to deal with normal life and adventure.

Ricky and Morty Season 5 Release date:

Till now , there is no such release date for season five. We can only expect this season to release next year. The show completed four seasons with a total of 41 episodes and aired on 10 November 2019. For more information we have to wait till November 2020 for fourth season to end. May the makers announce for a renewal then.

Plot of this cartoon show :

Till now officials have not revealed anything regarding Season 5 plot. As we have seen previous seasons ended with sad truth that Rick is not a great father. So he tries Rick will try to be a good father. No matter whatever will be the plot it will bring emmense comedy and laughters.