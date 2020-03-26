- Advertisement -

Justin Roiland’s brand new Hulu series follows an alien household adapting to life on a dumpster-fire world named Earth.

“Rick and Morty” lovers have been known to have a little feisty in their cherished Adult Swim collection. Most of us recall the good McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce tragedy, which prompted co-creator Dan Harmon to announce he”would not want that show lovers on any fast-food restaurant” With such a fervent crowd, yet, any fresh content together with the smallest connection to the hit animated sci-fi series is likely to sell like hotcakes, and”Solar Opposites” has gained its spaceship on Hulu only in time. Hulu simply released a superbly wackadoo first trailer that’s guaranteed to get those”Rick and Morty” fans forgetting about Szechuan Sauce.

Composed by”Rick and Morty” co-creator and voice artist Justin Roiland (Roiland voices both Rick and Morty), the brand new series resembles a crazy mash-up involving”Rick and Morty” and”The Simpsons,” centering on a normal American family of aliens that are only trying to match. (“American Dad” also springs to mind.) Roiland co-created the brand new show with former”Rick and Morty” author’s assistant and executive producer Mike McMahan.

The synopsis in Hulu reads “`Solar Opposites’ centers around a group of four aliens that escape their homeworld that is bursting to crash land into a home in America. They are evenly divided on whether Earth is amazing or awful. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) just observe the contamination, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) appreciate people and their TV, junk food along with fun things. Their assignment: protect the Pupa, a dwelling supercomputer which may one day evolve to its authentic form, eat them and terraform the Earth.”

Along with Roiland’s recognizable throaty warble, “Solar Opposites” includes the voice cast, Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”), Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”’) and comic Mary Mack. Guest voice actors comprise Christina Hendricks, Alfred Molina, Tiffany Haddish, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, and Rainn Wilson.

“Solar Opposites” includes eight half-dozen episodes. Hulu will premiere the first installation of”Solar Opposites” on Friday, May 8. Check out the eccentric trailer that is thrillingly beneath, and hold on to your hats.

