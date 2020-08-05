Re:Zero Starting life in Another World Season 2: what new will be there!!

- Advertisement -

Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World is an arcade adaptation of book series. Compose by Tappei Nagatsuki. Anime series first debut from 4 April 2016 to 19 September 2016. Season total has 25 episodes premiere on TV Tokyo, TVA, TVO and Animax Asia.

Re: Zero Season 2 Release Date :

After following a very long time of its release, the season 2’s official announcements is available. Season two of this animation was a plan to release on 8 July 2020. But because of pandemic conditions, the show is facing delays. And now developers are planning the season 2 in January 2021. Though season 2 of this series after suffering two consecutive setbacks one in April and one in July is now set in 2021. It will be interesting to watch what happens now.

Plot for Re: Zero Season 2 :

The permanent contract, which is the arc 4 of this novel, will be cover in next season. Volume 10-15 anticipation is to include upcoming season’s episodes. Because season 2 will instantly pick up from the end of season 1. Natsuki will come back, as he will get aware of his superpowers. And he bets to know about them and get immense power and changes in timeline phase.