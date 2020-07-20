Resident Evil 8: Know Here, All The Latest Update.

Resident Evil 8 is the forthcoming game of survival and war created by Capcom. It is the tenth game of Capcom’s Resident Evil series. But they call it the series’ big game. It’ll arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X, and Microsoft Windows.

Gameplay: Resident Evil 8

The gameplay is so different for this game. Years after the events of Resident Evil Ethan Winters has begun over with his wife Mia. They had been living in peace and putting the past behind them. However, this denying and peace past doesn’t work for them. And then comes the protagonist the hero turned villain. The mythical hero from previous Resident Evil games, Chris Redfield interrupts their lifetime, throwing a devastated Ethan into a twisted and new nightmare in search of answers.

Resident Evil: Village ??

Resident Evil 8 or Resident Evil: Village? … The title of the new game of this epic game series is indeed confusing. We didn’t even understand the title of this game is Resident Evil: Village when about the logo they place it as the”Resident Evil 8″.Thats a bit of confusion which eventually got cleared by Capcom this is truly the eighth main game of the series that’s why they called it Resident Village 8. But the game has a great deal of significance in the village might be in its own background or at the gameplay. But that’s what they say and retained the title”Resident Evil Village”.