Resident Alien Season 1: Escapism With A Sense Of Humour And Fun

At its peak, SyFy’s “Resident Alien” reminded me of “Northern Exposure,” one of my favorite dramedies of all time, with its folksy charm. The writing isn’t quite up to par—it leans too heavily on simple character beats rather than nuanced storytelling—but it’s a reliably likable show at a time when people could use a little comfort and ease.

And there’s enough talent and potential in it to make it into something much richer and deeper in the future. It’s based on a concept that allows for a little bit of everything, from science fiction to murder mysteries to fish-out-of-water humor, and it looks like it’ll be a much-needed success for SyFy, a throwback to other basic cable dramas that acted as comfort food for millions.

Resident Alien” is built on Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse’s comic book of the same name, which was published by Dark Horse Comics beginning in 2012. (and still running). Alan Tudyk plays an alien tourist on a mission who crashes into a small Colorado mountain town and is forced to take the place of a reclusive doctor on the outskirts of town, Harry Vanderspeigle.

When the town’s real doctor is murdered, Harry is brought down from the hills and taught how to be a person while also investigating the crime with the help of the dead doctor’s nurse, Asta (Sara Tomko), and the town Sheriff (Corey Reynolds ).

Review:

to be a weekly mystery show in which an awkward alien disguised as a man, played by Alan Tudyk, must solve crimes, and let me just say that I will watch that show every week. Surprisingly, the first few episodes don’t really tap into this ability, often dragging their characters along in ways that sound more primetime soapy than they need to be.

Even “Northern Exposure” had more standalone stories bundled up in separate episodes than “Resident Alien,” which essentially tells a continuous tale about Harry’s efforts to blend in with regular human society in the first few episodes.

He struggles with basic human values like handshakes and decorum while also looking for something he misplaced during the crash landing and struggling with the fact that a kid in town can see his true alien form. There’s a more urgent version of all of this, both in individual episodes and as a whole.

Despite its confusing structure, “Resident Alien” is an enjoyable series to watch, thanks in part to its talented cast. Tudyk captures the peculiarity of an alien who must learn to cope not only with human behavior but also with the feelings and connections that come with it, things that aren’t particularly important to his species.

Tudyk captures the character’s uncomfortable obsession with his predicament without going too wide, and he essentially learns how to behave like a human being by watching cable TV.