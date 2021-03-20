Research That Alerts Youth: If You Are Struggling With Obesity At The Age Of 20 To 30 Years, Then You May Get Upset Due To The Decrease In Memory In The Future, know Why This Is So

If you are overweight at the age of 20 to 30 years, your memory may decrease in the future. The ability to think and understand can be adversely affected. This claim has been made by researchers of America after research on 15 thousand people. According to the researchers, there is a risk of heart disease in the youth who are suffering from obesity, which can also affect the brain in the future.

Researchers at the University of California, doing research say that the body mass index of youth who struggle with obesity

And blood pressure tends to increase at an early age. Due to body fat and blood pressure, the brain can be affected up to two times. Not so much, their blood glucose level can increase up to 5 times.

Neurologist Christine Yaffe of the University of California says that obesity control in puberty can prevent adverse effects on the brain in the future. For this, it is better to control body mass index, blood glucose level, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

According to Christine, the rise in cholesterol levels at any age affects the ability to think.

Cases of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are on the rise among the youth, says Christine. At this age, they do not pay attention to this, they work to increase many other problems. Therefore, many problems can be avoided by staying fit.